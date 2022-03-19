Dr. Zev Neuwirth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neuwirth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zev Neuwirth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zev Neuwirth, MD
Dr. Zev Neuwirth, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bay Harbor Islands, FL. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Neuwirth works at
Dr. Neuwirth's Office Locations
-
1
Global Med - Zev Neuwirth, M.d. Consulting LLC1108 Kane Concourse Ste 310, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154 Directions (305) 397-8163Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neuwirth?
God bless you for what you do. You are a true hero!
About Dr. Zev Neuwirth, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, French and Yiddish
- 1932562865
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neuwirth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neuwirth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neuwirth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neuwirth works at
Dr. Neuwirth speaks French and Yiddish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Neuwirth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neuwirth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neuwirth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neuwirth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.