Dr. Zev Nevo, DO

Regenerative Medicine
5.0 (37)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Zev Nevo, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Nevo works at NESS - Nevo Sports and Spine: Zev Nevo, DO in Sherman Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    NESS - Nevo Sports and Spine
    4849 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 202, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 304-9961
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Neck
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Neck

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Impar Block Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Polyarthropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CHAMPVA
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 17, 2022
    Great Doctor willing to find solutions to get you back on the mend quickly
    Gary P. — Nov 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Zev Nevo, DO
    About Dr. Zev Nevo, DO

    • Regenerative Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366869216
    Education & Certifications

    • Bodor Clinic, Napa, Ca
    Residency
    • Kessler Inst For Rehab-Nj Med Sch
    Internship
    • Maimondes Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
