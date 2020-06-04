See All Oncologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Zev Wainberg, MD

Medical Oncology
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Zev Wainberg, MD

Dr. Zev Wainberg, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Wainberg works at Santa Monica Cancer Care in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wainberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Limited To Official University Duties On
    2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 600, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-5471

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pancreatic Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 04, 2020
    Dr Zev Wainberg provides lifesaving and compassionate care when you are faced with a critical illness. In 2019, I received a diagnosis of borderline resectable pancreatic cancer. If I had went directly into surgery, it would only have had marginal outcomes. I required an oncologist with both insight into medical oncology treatment, but who also coordinated this with the surgery oncologist. I began an intensive schedule of chemo & immunotherapy in October 2019. The tumors had diminished in size for my Whipple surgery to be scheduled in March 2020. The surgery was successful and after a recovery period, I again began a course of chemotherapy of which I am now partaking. A cancer diagnosis will catch you off guard and many aspects of your life will be curtailed. Often the treatment is uncomfortable. If you are a patient of Dr Wainberg, you know that any concern, large or small is valid. And with this validity from your doctor, you embrace today & the future. .
    Susan N — Jun 04, 2020
    About Dr. Zev Wainberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104850932
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zev Wainberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wainberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wainberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wainberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wainberg works at Santa Monica Cancer Care in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wainberg’s profile.

    Dr. Wainberg has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wainberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wainberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wainberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wainberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wainberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

