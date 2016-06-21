See All Neurologists in Middletown, NY
Dr. Zewditu Bekele-Arcuri, MD

Neurology
3.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Zewditu Bekele-Arcuri, MD

Dr. Zewditu Bekele-Arcuri, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus.

Dr. Bekele-Arcuri works at Crystal Run Healthcare Llp in Middletown, NY with other offices in Rock Hill, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bekele-Arcuri's Office Locations

    Crystal Run Healthcare Llp
    155 Crystal Run Rd # 202, Middletown, NY 10941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 703-6999
    Crystal Run Healthcare Physicians Llp
    61 Emerald Pl, Rock Hill, NY 12775 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 794-6999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garnet Health Medical Center
  • Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Dementia or Depression Screening
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Dementia or Depression Screening
Sudoscan

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 21, 2016
    Dr. Bekele is hands down the best doctor I have had the pleasure of going to. She is smart, fearless and thinks outside the box.
    Eric. Ford in Milford, PA — Jun 21, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Zewditu Bekele-Arcuri, MD

    • Neurology
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zewditu Bekele-Arcuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bekele-Arcuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bekele-Arcuri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bekele-Arcuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bekele-Arcuri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bekele-Arcuri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bekele-Arcuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bekele-Arcuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

