Dr. Zewditu Bekele-Arcuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bekele-Arcuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zewditu Bekele-Arcuri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zewditu Bekele-Arcuri, MD
Dr. Zewditu Bekele-Arcuri, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus.
Dr. Bekele-Arcuri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bekele-Arcuri's Office Locations
-
1
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp155 Crystal Run Rd # 202, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999
-
2
Crystal Run Healthcare Physicians Llp61 Emerald Pl, Rock Hill, NY 12775 Directions (845) 794-6999
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bekele-Arcuri?
Dr. Bekele is hands down the best doctor I have had the pleasure of going to. She is smart, fearless and thinks outside the box.
About Dr. Zewditu Bekele-Arcuri, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1902099963
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bekele-Arcuri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bekele-Arcuri accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bekele-Arcuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bekele-Arcuri works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bekele-Arcuri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bekele-Arcuri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bekele-Arcuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bekele-Arcuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.