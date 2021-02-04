See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Zewdu Gebreyes, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Zewdu Gebreyes, MD

Dr. Zewdu Gebreyes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arcadia, CA. 

Dr. Gebreyes works at Healthcare Partners Medical Grp in Arcadia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gebreyes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healthcare Partners Medical Grp
    450 E Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 462-1884
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Delta Health System
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Inter Valley Health Plan
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Onecare
    • Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Zewdu Gebreyes, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Amharic and Bulgarian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366419541
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • United Hospital Med Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zewdu Gebreyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gebreyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gebreyes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gebreyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gebreyes works at Healthcare Partners Medical Grp in Arcadia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gebreyes’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gebreyes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gebreyes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gebreyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gebreyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

