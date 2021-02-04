Dr. Zewdu Gebreyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gebreyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zewdu Gebreyes, MD
Overview of Dr. Zewdu Gebreyes, MD
Dr. Zewdu Gebreyes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arcadia, CA.
Dr. Gebreyes works at
Dr. Gebreyes' Office Locations
-
1
Healthcare Partners Medical Grp450 E Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 462-1884Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gebreyes?
Dr Gebreyes is the best doctor I have ever had. I raved about him so much that my husband switched to him too. He listens, he cares and he goes over my results so I understand them.
About Dr. Zewdu Gebreyes, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Amharic and Bulgarian
- 1366419541
Education & Certifications
- United Hospital Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gebreyes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gebreyes accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gebreyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gebreyes works at
Dr. Gebreyes speaks Amharic and Bulgarian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gebreyes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gebreyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gebreyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gebreyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.