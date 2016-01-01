Overview of Dr. Zewdu Lissanu, MD

Dr. Zewdu Lissanu, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Campbellsville, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Haile Selassie U and is affiliated with Jane Todd Crawford Hospital, Russell County Hospital, Spring View Hospital, T J Health Columbia, Taylor Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Albany.



Dr. Lissanu works at The Cancer Ctr At Tylr Reg Hosp in Campbellsville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.