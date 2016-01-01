Dr. Lissanu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zewdu Lissanu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zewdu Lissanu, MD
Dr. Zewdu Lissanu, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Campbellsville, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Haile Selassie U and is affiliated with Jane Todd Crawford Hospital, Russell County Hospital, Spring View Hospital, T J Health Columbia, Taylor Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Albany.
Dr. Lissanu works at
Dr. Lissanu's Office Locations
Taylor Regional Radiation Oncology Pllc125 Greenbriar Dr, Campbellsville, KY 42718 Directions (270) 465-6402
Hospital Affiliations
- Jane Todd Crawford Hospital
- Russell County Hospital
- Spring View Hospital
- T J Health Columbia
- Taylor Regional Hospital
- The Medical Center At Albany
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Zewdu Lissanu, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Amharic
- 1770556235
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center
- Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center
- Haile Selassie U
