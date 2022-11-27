Dr. Zeynep Aydi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aydi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zeynep Aydi, MD
Overview of Dr. Zeynep Aydi, MD
Dr. Zeynep Aydi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Baskent University and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Banner Gateway Medical Center.
Dr. Aydi works at
Dr. Aydi's Office Locations
-
1
Banner Univ. Medical Center Phoenix Campus Toxicology925 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-3700Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Ironwood Women's Center in Sun City14810 N Del Webb Blvd Unit 3, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 312-3040
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great at explaining every aspect of the cancer & upcoming treatments. Very personable & encouraging.
About Dr. Zeynep Aydi, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Turkish
- 1487881710
Education & Certifications
- Breast Oncology Fellowship At City Of Hope National Medical Center In Duarte, Ca|CITY OF HOPE NATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Penn State Hershey Medical Center|Penn State's Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- Brigham & Women's Hospital/Massachusetts General Hospital|Brigham &amp; Women's Hospital/Massachusetts General Hospital
- Baskent University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aydi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aydi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aydi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aydi works at
Dr. Aydi speaks Turkish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Aydi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aydi.
