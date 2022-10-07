Overview of Dr. Zhandong Zhou, MD

Dr. Zhandong Zhou, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Shanghai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Zhou works at Cardiac Surgery Assocs Ctr NY in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.