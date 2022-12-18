See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Zhanna Fast, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.4 (356)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Zhanna Fast, MD

Dr. Zhanna Fast, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chelyabinsk Medical Institute and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Fast works at Sleep Disorders Center in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fast's Office Locations

    Sleep Disorders Center
    211 S 9th St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 356 ratings
    Patient Ratings (356)
    5 Star
    (223)
    4 Star
    (76)
    3 Star
    (34)
    2 Star
    (12)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Gwen — Dec 18, 2022
    
    About Dr. Zhanna Fast, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1164785374
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
    • Chelyabinsk Medical Institute
    • Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zhanna Fast, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fast is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fast has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fast accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Fast has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fast works at Sleep Disorders Center in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Fast’s profile.

    356 patients have reviewed Dr. Fast. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fast.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fast, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fast appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

