Dr. Zhanna Rapoport, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center and West Anaheim Medical Center.
Dr. Rapoport's Office Locations
Zhanna Rapoport MD Inc.7677 Center Ave Ste 200, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 730-0311
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- West Anaheim Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rapoport does an excellent job of managing my migraines!
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1346267382
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- Harbor UCLA Med Center
- Jewish Hospital St Louis
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rapoport has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rapoport accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rapoport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rapoport has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rapoport on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rapoport speaks Russian.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapoport. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapoport.
