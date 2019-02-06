Dr. Zhanna Rutstein Shulina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutstein Shulina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zhanna Rutstein Shulina, MD
Dr. Zhanna Rutstein Shulina, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.
They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 50 W 77TH ST, New York, NY 10024 Directions
Communicates, supportive, warm, competent, oversaw my pregnancy and did an emergency c section with unusual circumstances. Would do it again. Thank you.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Russian
- Female
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Dr. Rutstein Shulina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rutstein Shulina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rutstein Shulina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rutstein Shulina has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rutstein Shulina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rutstein Shulina speaks Russian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutstein Shulina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutstein Shulina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rutstein Shulina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rutstein Shulina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.