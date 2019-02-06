Overview of Dr. Zhanna Rutstein Shulina, MD

Dr. Zhanna Rutstein Shulina, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.



They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.