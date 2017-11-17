Dr. Zhanna Shpitalnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shpitalnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zhanna Shpitalnik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zhanna Shpitalnik, MD
Dr. Zhanna Shpitalnik, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Dr. Shpitalnik's Office Locations
Limited To Official Government Duties On1101 N Central Ave Ste 204, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 344-6550
Laurie Leteve P.c.9929 N 95th St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 614-5892
Hospital Affiliations
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
After I moved away I brought my dad in to her after his last doctor put him in three year depression. She was the beginning of the end of that
About Dr. Zhanna Shpitalnik, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1356419410
Education & Certifications
- MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shpitalnik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shpitalnik accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shpitalnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shpitalnik has seen patients for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Anxiety and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shpitalnik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shpitalnik speaks Russian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shpitalnik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shpitalnik.
