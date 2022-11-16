See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Zhao Han, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Zhao Han, MD

Dr. Zhao Han, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. 

Dr. Han works at HCA Florida Gainesville Internal Medicine Physicians in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Han's Office Locations

    HCA Florida Gainesville Internal Medicine Physicians
    1130 Nw 64th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32605 (352) 310-6385
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital

Abdominal Pain
Anxiety
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Anxiety
Constipation

Abdominal Pain
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Nov 16, 2022
    Dr Zhoa Han is the type of primary care physician everyone deserves. She is professional, extremely intelligent, and very caring. She listens and values my feedback when decisions need to be made about my health. I travel an hour to my appointments with her, but she is worth it. She encourages me to live a healthy lifestyle and reminds me to follow up on all screenings and immunizations which have saved my life.
    Patient for Three Years — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. Zhao Han, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134652852
    Board Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Dr. Zhao Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Han has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Han works at HCA Florida Gainesville Internal Medicine Physicians in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Han’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

