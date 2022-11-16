Dr. Zhao Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zhao Han, MD
Overview of Dr. Zhao Han, MD
Dr. Zhao Han, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL.
Dr. Han works at
Dr. Han's Office Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Gainesville Internal Medicine Physicians1130 Nw 64th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 310-6385Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Han?
Dr Zhoa Han is the type of primary care physician everyone deserves. She is professional, extremely intelligent, and very caring. She listens and values my feedback when decisions need to be made about my health. I travel an hour to my appointments with her, but she is worth it. She encourages me to live a healthy lifestyle and reminds me to follow up on all screenings and immunizations which have saved my life.
About Dr. Zhao Han, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1134652852
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.