Dr. Zhao Liu, MD
Dr. Zhao Liu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Danvers, MA. They graduated from Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.
Dr. Liu works at
Locations
Lahey Endocrinology, Danvers480 Maple St Ste 103, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 304-8401
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Liu is very clear and very knowledgeable
About Dr. Zhao Liu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Chinese
- 1508809583
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center
- Beijing Medical University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
