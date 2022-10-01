Dr. Zhe Hou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zhe Hou, MD
Dr. Zhe Hou, MD is a Dermatologist in Brea, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Imperial Dermatology3000 E Imperial Hwy Ste 150, Brea, CA 92821 Directions
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Zhe Hou removed lipoma (fatty tissue) from my forehead at Patient Preferred Dermatology in Los Alamitos. I was a bit nervous about it but her gentle and caring energy was so appreciated and she and her wonderful assistant Simi made me feel at ease throughout the whole procedure and afterwards. Both these ladies are a godsend to this office, as is Haley who was also super nice and helpful. I felt Dr. Hou really knew what she was doing and had excellent communication throughout. I'd highly recommend her for surgical procedures. She deserves all of the positive reviews I have read about her because of her kindness, care, and top level work.
- University Of California, Irvine
- University of California, San Diego
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Hou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hou has seen patients for Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hou speaks Mandarin.
Dr. Hou has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.