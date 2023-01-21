Overview

Dr. Zhe Zheng, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Shandong Medical Unviersity, China and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.



Dr. Zheng works at Ochsner Health Center - O'Neal in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Denham Springs, LA, Hammond, LA and Plaquemine, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Chest Pain and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.