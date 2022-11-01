Overview

Dr. Zhen Fan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati|University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Fan works at Surgical Associates of Houston in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.