Dr. Zhen Lu, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zhen Lu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.

Dr. Lu works at PACIFIC URGENT CARE & FAMILY MEDICINE, ORANGE, CA in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Urgent Care & Family Medicine, Orange, Ca
    2115 N Tustin St Ste 1, Orange, CA 92865 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 921-3870

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 02, 2022
    I first saw Dr. Lu when I had unexplained & reoccurring near fainting episodes. Dr. Lu listened to me with a caring attitude & immediately called an order into ER @ my hospital to hasten my admittance. Thank you Dr. Lu for your care.
    Debbie L Putnam — Sep 02, 2022
    About Dr. Zhen Lu, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1861507758
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Umassmemorial Medical Center
    Internship
    • Roger Williams Hosp
    Medical Education
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    Undergraduate School
    • Univeristy Of Illinois
