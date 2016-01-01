See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Zhenchao Wang, MD

Internal Medicine
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Zhenchao Wang, MD

Dr. Zhenchao Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ZHANJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Wang works at GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wang's Office Locations

  1
    Hospitalist Office 7th floor
    375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 (513) 862-3452

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Overweight
Obesity
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Overweight
Obesity

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Overweight
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

About Dr. Zhenchao Wang, MD

  Internal Medicine
  19 years of experience
  English
  1871880435
Education & Certifications

  ZHANJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE
  Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Dr. Wang works at GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Wang's profile.

Dr. Wang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

