Dr. Zheng Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zheng Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zheng Lin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fountain Hill, PA. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Lin works at
Locations
-
1
St. Luke's Physician Group Inc.701 Ostrum St Ste 201, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 Directions (484) 526-4546
-
2
Star Hematology & Medical Oncology Associates PA755 Memorial Pkwy Ste 102, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865 Directions (610) 252-2222
- 3 501 Cetronia Rd Ste 140, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (484) 526-6545
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
My experience with Dr. Lin has been wonderful! She took time and actually listened to me. I am very happy with her.
About Dr. Zheng Lin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Chinese
- 1588947469
Education & Certifications
- SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Constipation and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.