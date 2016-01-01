Dr. Zheng Qian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zheng Qian, MD
Overview
Dr. Zheng Qian, MD is a Dermatologist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM.
Dr. Qian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Vancouver Clinic2525 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 882-2778Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Qian?
About Dr. Zheng Qian, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1114950896
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qian works at
Dr. Qian has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Qian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.