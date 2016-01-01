Overview

Dr. Zheng Qian, MD is a Dermatologist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM.



Dr. Qian works at The Vancouver Clinic in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.