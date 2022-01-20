Dr. Zheng Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zheng Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zheng Wu, MD
Dr. Zheng Wu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Wu's Office Locations
Office1900 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She listens intently to our questions and is very careful to get every question answered even to bring them up in the next meeting and to keep her Nurse Practicianers up to date. She is also very comfortable with having our daughter who was a family medicine doctor present by phone.
About Dr. Zheng Wu, MD
- Hematology
- English
- Female
- 1780830679
Education & Certifications
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
