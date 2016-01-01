Dr. Zhengzhuan Shi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zhengzhuan Shi, MD
Overview of Dr. Zhengzhuan Shi, MD
Dr. Zhengzhuan Shi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA.
Dr. Shi's Office Locations
Dr. Zhengzhuan Shi Obstetrics749 61st St Ste 302, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 676-9398
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Zhengzhuan Shi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1477889764
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shi has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Ovarian Cysts and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shi.
