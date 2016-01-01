Dr. Zhenqing Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zhenqing Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zhenqing Wu, MD
Dr. Zhenqing Wu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.
Zhenqing Brett Wu MD Pllc3808 Union St Ste 6F, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 321-8265
- 2 13640 39th Ave Ste 6B, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 321-8246
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
