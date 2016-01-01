Overview of Dr. Zhenqing Wu, MD

Dr. Zhenqing Wu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Wu works at Chan & Wu MDs in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, Enlarged Turbinates and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.