Dr. Zhentao Zhang, PHD
Overview of Dr. Zhentao Zhang, PHD
Dr. Zhentao Zhang, PHD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Dr. Zhang's Office Locations
Parkview Outpatient Ambulatory Infusion Center11050 Parkview Circle Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (833) 724-8326
Indiana Surgical Specialists11141 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 305, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Noble Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Zhentao Zhang, PHD
- Hematology
- English
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
