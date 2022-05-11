Overview of Dr. Zhihong Zhou, MD

Dr. Zhihong Zhou, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Zhou works at Internal Medicine Associates of Abington in Horsham, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.