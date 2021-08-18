Dr. Zhiqian Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zhiqian Wang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital, St. Clare Hospital, St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Lakewood11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 309, Lakewood, WA 98499 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Wang was very thorough and explained everything. And when I started having some side effects of medication he was very understanding his nurse and other team members were very quick to respond to my questions and concerns.
- Huron Hosp Cleveland Clin Hlth Sys
- Huron Hosp Cleveland Clin HlthSys
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Clare Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
