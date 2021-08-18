Overview of Dr. Zhiqian Wang, MD

Dr. Zhiqian Wang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital, St. Clare Hospital, St. Joseph Medical Center and St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Wang works at Franciscan Rheumatology Associates at St. Clare in Lakewood, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.