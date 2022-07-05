Dr. Sun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhiqiang Sun, MD
Overview of Dr. Zhiqiang Sun, MD
Dr. Zhiqiang Sun, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bartlett, TN.
Dr. Sun works at
Dr. Sun's Office Locations
-
1
Tennessee Psychiatric Services Pllc2965 N Germantown Rd Ste 116, Bartlett, TN 38133 Directions (901) 412-7354
- 2 65 Germantown Ct Ste 210, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 756-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist South Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sun?
I've been seeing Dr Sun for quite some time and he's definitely one if not the best in his field. Dr Sun has never rushed my time with him and answers all the questions I might have with great knowledge on the subject. Dr Sun is not a Dr who rushes in and out. He is one who cares about his patients and listens closely to everything you say so he can give you a very knowledgeable answer to your problems. The wait time to see Dr Sun is so short that it accidentally amazes me. He schedules his appointments based on why you've made the appointment for and that's why the wait time is so short. I have been feeling so much better since I began seeing Dr Sun. Dr Sun is so caring that I've spoke with him on another medical issue and he took the time to explain it in it's entirety. Thank you Dr Sun for everything you've done and are still doing for me ??
About Dr. Zhiqiang Sun, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1316154792
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sun accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sun works at
Dr. Sun has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.