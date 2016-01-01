Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhiqiang Zhang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zhiqiang Zhang, MD
Dr. Zhiqiang Zhang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dublin, GA.
Dr. Zhang works at
Dr. Zhang's Office Locations
Dublin Nephrology Care LLC203 Fairview Park Dr, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 275-2828
- 2 1016 Claxton Dairy Rd Ste 1, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 275-4200
Laurens County Dialysis2400 Bellevue Rd Ste 8, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 272-5190
Wrightsville Dialysis2240 W Elm St, Wrightsville, GA 31096 Directions (478) 864-8701
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Zhiqiang Zhang, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Nephrology
