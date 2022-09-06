Dr. Zhiqing Xing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zhiqing Xing, MD
Overview
Dr. Zhiqing Xing, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY|Peking University Medical College / Beijing Medical University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Xing works at
Locations
-
1
Trios Care Center at Southridge3730 Plaza Way Fl 5, Kennewick, WA 99338 Directions (509) 221-6550
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Xing?
When I first got the diagnosis that I had cancer I instantly didn’t know what to say or think and my mind went blank. When I had my conversations with Dr. Xing he made me feel so much better. All I could think about was death and the worse possible scenarios. Speaking with Dr. Xing took away all my anxieties. My surgeries went amazing and I couldn’t be happier. I owe this man everything. I am huge fan of Dr. Xing as a doctor but I’m a bigger fan of him as a person. He was easy to talk to and answered all the questions I had. The whole staff I dealt with was amazing. There was not one instance where something didn’t go smooth. It was all an amazing experience.
About Dr. Zhiqing Xing, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1417129339
Education & Certifications
- M D Anderson Cancer Ctr|U.T. M.D. Anderson Cancer Center|University Of New Mexico Hospital|University of New Mexico School of Medicine|VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE|Virginia Commonwealth University
- The First Hospital Of Beijing Medical University
- Peking University Health Science Center
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY|Peking University Medical College / Beijing Medical University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xing works at
Dr. Xing has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Xing speaks Mandarin.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Xing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.