Dr. Zhiyu Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zhiyu Wang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from Shandong Medical University School of Medicine|Shandong Medical Universityschool Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 15214 Canyon Rd E # 6901, Puyallup, WA 98375 Directions
-
2
Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Joseph1708 Yakima Ave Fl 2, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. He has been my physician for several years now and I am always impressed with his desire to get my medication to the exact measurement to keep my thyroid in balnce. He is open to questions and the staff is very nice.
About Dr. Zhiyu Wang, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Chinese
- Male
- 1245473230
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Huron Hospital
- Shandong Medical University School of Medicine|Shandong Medical Universityschool Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Clare Hospital
