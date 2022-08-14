Dr. Zhong Ye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zhong Ye, MD
Overview
Dr. Zhong Ye, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Zhejiang Medical University and is affiliated with McDonough District Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1915 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (309) 837-2000
-
2
Western Illinois Medical Group909 E Grant St, Macomb, IL 61455 Directions (309) 837-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- McDonough District Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
Ratings & Reviews
This was an excellent facelift experience with Dr. Ye. He is very respectful of woman and what she looking to do. Then takes it to a level that couldn't have been more perfect. His skill and expertise was beyond expectations. Thank you Dr. Ye and Susan for great outcome.
About Dr. Zhong Ye, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1255406518
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Zhejiang Medical University
