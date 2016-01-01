Overview of Dr. Zhong Ying, MD

Dr. Zhong Ying, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Ying works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.