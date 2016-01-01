Dr. Zhonglin Hao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zhonglin Hao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zhonglin Hao, MD
Dr. Zhonglin Hao, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from INNER MONGOLIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Hao's Office Locations
UK Markey Cancer Center800 Rose St Fl 1, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 257-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Zhonglin Hao, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1356527543
Education & Certifications
- Emory Univerity, School of Medicine
- Mercer University, School of Medicine
- INNER MONGOLIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
