Dr. Zhongmo Yu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zhongmo Yu, MD
Dr. Zhongmo Yu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicopee, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL COLLEGE OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu's Office Locations
Riverbend Medical Group444 Montgomery St, Chicopee, MA 01020 Directions (413) 594-3111
Women's Health Care of Cooley Dickinson Hospital formerly known as Hampshire OB/GYN Associates395 Southampton Rd, Westfield, MA 01085 Directions (413) 533-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Fine, and he is doing his job. He is not there to make me feel good, he is there to tell me what I am doing right or wrong to help my health. Too many times people want their doctors to be their friends and not their doctor.
About Dr. Zhongmo Yu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1497718407
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL COLLEGE OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
