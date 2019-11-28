Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhouwen Tang, MD
Dr. Zhouwen Tang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.
Ut Health Austin1601 TRINITY ST, Austin, TX 78712 Directions (512) 495-5139
Hospital Affiliations
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am well all due to his timely treatment for my acute pancreatitis. My family and am forever grateful to him
About Dr. Zhouwen Tang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Tang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tang has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.