Dr. Zhu-Ping Zhou, MD

Internal Medicine
2.3 (3)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Zhu-Ping Zhou, MD

Dr. Zhu-Ping Zhou, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Second Shanghai Med Coll.

Dr. Zhou works at Zhu-Ping Zhou MD PC in Flushing, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zhou's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Zhu Ping Zhou MD
    13620 38th Ave Ste 6K, Flushing, NY 11354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 358-0885

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Palpitations
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Heart Palpitations
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Zhu-Ping Zhou, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1871655944
    Education & Certifications

    • Cath Med Ctr Brooklyn & Queens
    • Cath Med Ctr Brooklyn & Queens
    • Second Shanghai Med Coll
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zhou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zhou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhou. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

