Dr. Zia Abdi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from AVICENNA STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF KABUL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital.



Dr. Abdi works at ABDI ZIA MD OFFICE in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.