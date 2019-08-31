Dr. Zia Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zia Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zia Ahmad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Iron County Medical Center, Red Bud Regional Hospital, Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and Sparta Community Hospital.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Locations
Bistate Cardiovascular2705 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 835-0001
St. Anthony's office10004 Kennerly Rd Ste 283B, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 543-5270
Bistate Cardiovascular2355 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 330, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 835-0001Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Bistate Cardiovascular170 Industrial Dr Ste 105, Festus, MO 63028 Directions (636) 937-0817Wednesday9:00am - 12:00pm
Red Bud Office325 Spring St, Red Bud, IL 62278 Directions (314) 843-3449Tuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Iron County Medical Center
- Red Bud Regional Hospital
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- Sparta Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Essence Healthcare
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I wanted to take a minute and thank Dr Ahmad for everything he did in helping my dad. He went above and beyond to see that his care while in the hospital was second to none. I highly recommend him and his friendly staff.
About Dr. Zia Ahmad, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1063491777
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray/nc Bapt Hospital
- University Ky/Univ Hospital
- Erie Co Med Ctr/SUNY Buffalo
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmad speaks Urdu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
