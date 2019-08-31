See All Cardiologists in Saint Louis, MO
Super Profile

Dr. Zia Ahmad, MD

Cardiology
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zia Ahmad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Iron County Medical Center, Red Bud Regional Hospital, Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and Sparta Community Hospital.

Dr. Ahmad works at Bistate Cardiovascular in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Festus, MO and Red Bud, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Locations

  1. 1
    Bistate Cardiovascular
    2705 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 835-0001
  2. 2
    St. Anthony's office
    10004 Kennerly Rd Ste 283B, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 543-5270
  3. 3
    Bistate Cardiovascular
    2355 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 330, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 835-0001
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Bistate Cardiovascular
    170 Industrial Dr Ste 105, Festus, MO 63028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 937-0817
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  5. 5
    Red Bud Office
    325 Spring St, Red Bud, IL 62278 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 843-3449
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Iron County Medical Center
  • Red Bud Regional Hospital
  • Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
  • Sparta Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Essence Healthcare
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    Aug 31, 2019
    I wanted to take a minute and thank Dr Ahmad for everything he did in helping my dad. He went above and beyond to see that his care while in the hospital was second to none. I highly recommend him and his friendly staff.
    Jay Cillo Jr — Aug 31, 2019
    About Dr. Zia Ahmad, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063491777
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bowman Gray/nc Bapt Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Ky/Univ Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Erie Co Med Ctr/SUNY Buffalo
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Dr. Zia Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

