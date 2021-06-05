Overview

Dr. Zia Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at GREGORY H CHOW MD INC in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.