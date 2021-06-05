Dr. Zia Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zia Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Zia Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
Kuakini Physicians Tower405 N Kuakini St Ste 1105, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 532-2056
-
2
The Queen's Health Care Center - Honolulu550 S Beretania St Ste 401, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-7744
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
Dr. Khan has a great bedside manner- he's thorough and professional and kind. His staff are great and I thoroughly recommend his
About Dr. Zia Khan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1205011517
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Medicine
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- University of Florida-Gainesville
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.