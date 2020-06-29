Overview of Dr. Zia Shah, MD

Dr. Zia Shah, MD is a Pulmonologist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Zia H. Shah M.d. in Binghamton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.