Overview

Dr. Ziad Abbud, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ-RW Johnson Med Sch Hosp



Dr. Abbud works at American Heart Center, PC in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.