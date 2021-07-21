Dr. Ziad Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ziad Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ziad Ali, MD
Dr. Ziad Ali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oxford and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali's Office Locations
-
1
St. Francis Hospital100 Port Washington Blvd Ste 105, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 562-6624
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
I saw Dr Ali @ Columbia Presb Hospital prior to my transplant for Cardiac Cath, which he informed me my main artery to my heart was 100% blocked & that I needed stents. He saw that I lived on long Island & said that we could do it @ St Francis as he did not want me to have to come back into the city. Which I appreciated!!! Even though he is no longer @ Columbia Presb Hosp I would like to stick w/him anyway.
About Dr. Ziad Ali, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1588844245
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Medical Center
- University of Sheffield
- University Of Oxford
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.