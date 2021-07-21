Overview of Dr. Ziad Ali, MD

Dr. Ziad Ali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oxford and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Ali works at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.