Dr. Ziad Ashkar, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ziad Ashkar, MD

Dr. Ziad Ashkar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner St. Martin Hospital.

Dr. Ashkar works at Cardiovascular Institute of the South in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ashkar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiovascular Institute of the South
    2730 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 289-1952
  2. 2
    Youngsville Dialysis
    314 Youngsville Hwy Ste 125, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 837-5044

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Ochsner St. Martin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation

Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure
Alkalosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
End-Stage Renal Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Proteinuria
Ultrasound, Kidney
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ziad Ashkar, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1356350946
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • Good Samaritan Hosp MD
    Internship
    • Good Samaritan Hosp MD
    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
