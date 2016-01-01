Overview of Dr. Ziad Ashkar, MD

Dr. Ziad Ashkar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner St. Martin Hospital.



Dr. Ashkar works at Cardiovascular Institute of the South in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.