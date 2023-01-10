Dr. Ziad Awad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ziad Awad, MD
Overview of Dr. Ziad Awad, MD
Dr. Ziad Awad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Medicine Baghdad University and is affiliated with Uf Health Jacksonville.
Dr. Awad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Awad's Office Locations
-
1
UF Health Surgery - North15255 Max Leggett Pkwy Ste 3100, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 383-1015Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
UF Health Surgery - Jacksonville653 W 8th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Directions (904) 383-1015
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Awad?
The best.
About Dr. Ziad Awad, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1659315620
Education & Certifications
- New Presbyterian (Columbia University) Hospital
- University of Missouri-Columbia
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- College Of Medicine Baghdad University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Awad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awad works at
Dr. Awad has seen patients for Esophageal Cancer, Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Awad speaks Arabic.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Awad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.