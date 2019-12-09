Dr. Ziad Blaik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ziad Blaik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Neurology Specialists - Dallas8330 Meadow Rd Ste 204, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 379-1100
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
I looked at the reviews before going and thought this Dr. might not be the one I need. But, I am so glad I gave him a chance!!! He is an Amazing Dr. He took his time and went over everything with me and more. He is a very caring Dr. He really explained everything to me and listened to me. He answered all my question. If you are looking for a neurologist to help you get the answers you are looking for YOU must go to him. His office is very clean and the lady at the front is nice and caring also. Please don't let the negative comments stop you from getting the best care. Thank you Dr.Blaik for caring and helping me get the care I needed
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1912013756
- Mayo Clinic
- Saint Louis University
- University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Cairo University
- Neurology
Dr. Blaik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blaik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blaik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blaik has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blaik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.