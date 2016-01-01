Overview of Dr. Ziad Fersan, MD

Dr. Ziad Fersan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brockton, MA.



Dr. Fersan works at Brockton Neighborhood Health Center in Brockton, MA with other offices in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.