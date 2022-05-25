Dr. Ziad Haidar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haidar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ziad Haidar, MD
Overview
Dr. Ziad Haidar, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with McGovern Medical School|University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
Dr. Haidar works at
Locations
Houston Perinatal Associates - Sugar Land16552A SW North Fwy, Houston, TX 77479 Directions (713) 347-4081
Houston Perinatal Associates7900 Fannin St Ste 2600, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (832) 307-2233Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Houston Perinatal Associates - West Houston12121 Richmond Ave Ste 403, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (832) 307-2231
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would like to thank Dr. Haidar and his team. He delivered my 23 weeker in May of last year (2021) and helped me through out my bed rest in the hospital at women's. I had an incompetent cervix and a amniocentesis procedure done by him. He also placed a cerclage on my cervix and ordered antibiotics due to PProm. My son is about to turn one year old and I am forever grateful of Dr. Haidar's knowledge and experience. Thank you!! Best Doctor ever!! From: The Barnes Family
About Dr. Ziad Haidar, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1881786986
Education & Certifications
- McGovern Medical School|University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- West Virginia University Charleston Division
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haidar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haidar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haidar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haidar has seen patients for C-Section, Maternal Anemia and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haidar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haidar speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Haidar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haidar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haidar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haidar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.