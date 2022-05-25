See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Ziad Haidar, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Ziad Haidar, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with McGovern Medical School|University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston

Dr. Haidar works at Houston Perinatal Associates - Sugar Land in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Maternal Anemia and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Perinatal Associates - Sugar Land
    16552A SW North Fwy, Houston, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-4081
  2. 2
    Houston Perinatal Associates
    7900 Fannin St Ste 2600, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 307-2233
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Houston Perinatal Associates - West Houston
    12121 Richmond Ave Ste 403, Houston, TX 77082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 307-2231

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Texas Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
C-Section
Maternal Anemia
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
C-Section
Maternal Anemia
Intrauterine Growth Restriction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
C-Section Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Amniotomy Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chorionic Villus Sampling Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cordocentesis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mariel Barnes — May 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ziad Haidar, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1881786986
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGovern Medical School|University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Residency
    • West Virginia University Charleston Division
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ziad Haidar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haidar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haidar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haidar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haidar works at Houston Perinatal Associates - Sugar Land in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Haidar’s profile.

    Dr. Haidar has seen patients for C-Section, Maternal Anemia and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haidar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Haidar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haidar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haidar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haidar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

