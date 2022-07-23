Dr. Jaradat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ziad Jaradat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ziad Jaradat, MD
Dr. Ziad Jaradat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
Dr. Jaradat works at
Dr. Jaradat's Office Locations
Anesthesia Consultants of Indianapolis LLC1801 Senate Blvd Ste MPC1, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 962-2500
Iu Health Physicians Endocrinology1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 223, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 217-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He is pretty awesome!!
About Dr. Ziad Jaradat, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1851472260
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
- Indiana University
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Cardiovascular Disease
