Overview

Dr. Ziad Kahwash, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from C.U. Shah Medical College and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, Jackson General Hospital, Logan Regional Medical Center, Montgomery General Hospital, Summersville Regional Medical Center and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kahwash works at Wvu Physicians of Charleston in Charleston, WV with other offices in Summersville, WV, Huntington, WV and South Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Overweight and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.