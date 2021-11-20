Dr. Ziad Kahwash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahwash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ziad Kahwash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ziad Kahwash, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from C.U. Shah Medical College and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, Jackson General Hospital, Logan Regional Medical Center, Montgomery General Hospital, Summersville Regional Medical Center and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kahwash works at
Locations
-
1
Wvu Physicians of Charleston3200 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 766-7236
-
2
Summersville Regional Medical Center400 Fairview Heights Rd, Summersville, WV 26651 Directions (304) 766-7236
-
3
Edwards Cancer Center1400 Hal Greer Blvd, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 766-7236
- 4 506 CHESTNUT ST, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 766-7236
- 5 3110 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 700, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 766-7236
-
6
Herbert J Thomas Memorial Hospital Association4605 Maccorkle Ave SW, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 766-7236
-
7
Ziad Kahwash M.d.436 Division St, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 766-7236
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Memorial Hospital
- CAMC General Hospital
- Jackson General Hospital
- Logan Regional Medical Center
- Montgomery General Hospital
- Summersville Regional Medical Center
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kahwash?
He’s a very good doctor. Discovered a very serious illness I had. But he has gotten to the point he doesn’t listen. There are reasons for long periods between visits. Instead of getting an attitude with your patient, ask what has been happening in their life. May have a lot to do with their blood work results. If you are too busy to listen, you need an assistant.
About Dr. Ziad Kahwash, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1568429355
Education & Certifications
- C.U. Shah Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahwash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahwash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahwash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahwash works at
Dr. Kahwash has seen patients for Obesity, Overweight and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahwash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kahwash speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahwash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahwash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahwash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahwash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.